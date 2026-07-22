Cops to Submit Report to HMO on Cockroach Janta Party Protest and Monday Violence

Delhi Police is putting together a detailed report on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and the violence that broke out on Monday. Once ready, this report will be handed over to the Union Home Ministry.

The report is expected to lay out, step by step, how the events of that day played out — from how the protest began to how it eventually turned violent. A special team has already been set up within the police department to prepare this report.

Monday's protest saw clashes between CJP supporters and security personnel, prompting a strong response from the authorities. In the days since, security in Delhi has been tightened sharply, with extra CRPF companies moved in from West Bengal and a heavy security setup placed around Jantar Mantar ahead of further planned demonstrations.

A formal report to the Home Ministry is a routine but important step after any major law-and-order incident. It gives the government an official, on-record account of what happened, helps explain the police's response, and can shape decisions on security arrangements going forward — especially with more CJP-led protests expected in the coming days.

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What's Expected in the Report

According to available information, the report will focus on giving a clear, factual timeline of how the protest unfolded and how the situation escalated into violence. It is not yet known when the report will be completed or whether its contents will be made public.

This report comes at a time when the CJP's protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue, and just as the group is reportedly set to hold a fresh round of talks with the government. Any findings from the police report could add another layer to an already tense standoff between the protesters, the Congress-led opposition, and the government.