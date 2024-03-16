Advertisement

Shimla: As per a new order passed by the Himachal authorities in the interest of public health, the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of cotton candy for a period of one year up until March 15, 2024. Cotton candy is a spun sugar confectionary with a certain amount of flavouring and food colouring added in. The appearance and texture of the confectionary are similar to that of cotton, hence its name.

The Commissioner (Food Safety) cum Secretary (Health) in its order said that "storage, distribution or sale of Cotton Candy (going by whatsoever name) whether packaged or unpackaged is prohibited in the state for a period of one year" under section 30 (2) (a) of Food Safety and Standards (FSSA) Act, 2006.

Advertisement

Harmful additives led to the ban

The direct contributing cause for this ban was an examination of cotton candy samples taken from various districts of the state which revealed that these products contain potentially hazardous colour additives in contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Advertisement

The laboratory analysis of these samples has unequivocally revealed the presence of unauthorized colour additives and the widespread detection of these non-permitted colours in cotton candy poses significant risk to public health, particularly to children who are the primary consumers of cotton candy, the order said.

The consumption of such cotton candy endangers human health and if consumption of these food articles is allowed without prohibition the well-being of current and future generations will be compromised, the order added.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.