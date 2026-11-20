New Delhi: India is receiving growing requests from countries seeking free trade agreements (FTAs), with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal saying that international partners are increasingly looking to deepen trade ties with the country and expand their access to its market.

“Every place I go to, the first demand is, ‘We want to do a free trade agreement with you’,” Goyal said while addressing the valedictory session of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi.

Referring to his recent visit to Egypt, Goyal said both countries had decided to ask their officials to examine the possibility of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) or an FTA and finalise the terms of reference.

“We've announced in Egypt also, our teams are going to sit and study the potential preferential trade agreement or free trade agreement and finalise terms of reference,” he said.

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Goyal said the interest was also evident in Italy, where businesses were looking forward to the signing and implementation of the India-European Union FTA. He said the growing network of trade agreements was creating opportunities for Indian businesses to access international markets.

Highlighting the expansion in India's preferential market access, the minister said the country's existing trade agreements covered markets representing around USD 70 trillion of global GDP, compared with USD 10 trillion before 2014.

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“In the next year, year and a half, the engagements that we have with eight or nine other geographies, bilateral and multilateral, will add another 15 trillion of market for all of you to enjoy,” he said.

Goyal added that India could eventually have preferential access to markets representing USD 85 trillion, or 76 per cent of global GDP.

He said the country's approach should now move beyond reducing dependence on other economies towards making the world more dependent on India.

“Today, I would like to suggest going one step forward. We need to make the world dependent upon us. We need to create leverage in India,” he said.

Goyal also said the benefits of trade agreements should reach smaller businesses, farmers, artisans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), rather than being limited to large corporations.

“All these FTAs are opening up opportunities for us, to capture these markets, which are becoming cost uncompetitive,” he said.