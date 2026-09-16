Couple Found Dead in Bijnor, Woman Strangled, Man Died by Hanging, Probe Underway

Bijnor: A couple was found dead near the banks of the Ganges in Bijnor district, with post-mortem examinations revealing that the woman was strangled to death while the man died by hanging, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijnor K. K. Bishnoi said. Giving details of the case, Bishnoi said the police were alerted after the village pradhan reported the couple missing. "Around 2:00 pm, the village pradhan reported that the couple was missing. The police immediately launched an operation in coordination with the villagers," he said.

Bishnoi said a search operation led to the recovery of the woman's body first, followed by the man's body a short distance away. "A woman's body, identified by villagers as Sushma, was found caught in some wood along the banks of the Ganges, approximately 500 to 700 meters from their agricultural field. About 500 to 700 meters away from that spot, the body of a man was found hanging from a tree by the riverbank," he said.

The SP said both bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. "The police immediately took both bodies into custody and arranged for post-mortem examinations," he said. Sharing the findings of the post-mortem, Bishnoi said, “The post-mortem panel concluded that the man had died due to ante-mortem hanging, while the woman had been murdered by strangulation.”

Further investigation into the case is underway, with police probing the circumstances that led to the deaths of the couple.