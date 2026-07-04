Couple's Fight Ends In Tragedy: Man Burnt Alive By Angry Wife's Brother In Punjab | CCTV Footage Captures Horror

Tarn Taran: A terrifying CCTV footage has captured a man, who had gone to his in-laws' place to pacify his angry wife, being burnt alive by his brother-in-law in Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

The victim has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, who was in his 30s. He was from Lopoke village in Amritsar district.

As per reports, Lovepreet Singh and his wife had got into an argument, following which the latter went to her parents' place in Sanghe village. The husband followed her to his in-laws' house in order to ensue peace talks and bring his angry wife back home.

Thereafter, a gruesome dispute broke out, during which his brother-in-law, Sajan Singh, poured a flammable liquid on him.

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A CCTV footage captured the violent confrontation on a narrow street of the village, where Sajan was seen pouring kerosene on Lovepreet as the accused's sister-in-law Gurjit Kaur tried to pacify the situation.

Burning Husband Seen Running On Street

The female relative was seen struggling to stop Sajan from setting Lovepreet ablaze. However, the accused overpowered her and set him on fire.

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Thereafter, a burning Lovepreet Singh was seen running on the street, hopelessly trying to escape the fire. He suffered serious burn injuries and died.

Double Tragedy

The horrific fire did not just consume Lovepreet Singh. Gurjit Kaur, who bravely tried to save Lovepreet, also caught fire and suffered serious injuries. The CCTV footage showed two men checking on Gurjit Kaur, who was lying unresponsive on the street.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to death while receiving treatment.

The accused, Sajan Singh, also suffered burn injuries during the incident. A case has been registered against him and further investigations are underway.