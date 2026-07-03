House Of Horrors: Killer Wife Buries Husband's Dead Body Under Bathroom Floor, Cries Over His 'Disappearance' For 45 Days

Agra: A shocking case of cold-blooded murder has come to light from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman allegedly killed her husband and buried his body in the bathroom of her own house. What is even more shocking is that for 45 days, she pretended that her husband was missing.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Sharma, who had been married to Ruby for 16 years.

How Did The Wife Kill Her Husband?

According to police sources, Ruby Sharma allegedly prepared kheer for her husband Surendra. After sending her two daughters to their uncle's place, the woman reportedly mixed more than 20 sleeping pills in the kheer. As Surendra ate the kheer, he fell unconscious. Thereafter, Ruby allegedly strangled him to death.

Wife Digs ‘Grave’ In Bathroom

After committing the crime, Ruby dug a pit in the bathroom and buried her husband's wrapped-up body in it. After covering the pit with soil, she covered it with concrete so that no one could see through her crimes.

Advertisement

Killer Wife Spreads Fake Story

To save herself from people's suspicion, Ruby allegedly spread a fake story that her husband was missing. She pretended to be heartbroken that her husband had ‘left home’, and used to cry before her neighbours and relatives.

How Was The Secret Revealed?

It is reported that Ruby's brother-in-law grew suspicious of her and expressed his concerns tot he police, who took in the woman for questioning. During interrogation, Ruby confessed to the crime. Following her lead, the police broke open the bathroom floor and excavated the area, from where Surendra's remains were recovered.

Advertisement