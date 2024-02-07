English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:51 IST

‘Courage, Compassion & Duty’: Ayodhya Mandir Will Reinforce Lord Ram’s Universal Values, Murmu Says

In a letter to PM Modi, President Murmu referred to the Ram Mandir inaugration as "the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation."

Digital Desk
President Murmu congratulates PM Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir inaugration.
President Murmu congratulates PM Modi ahead of the Ram Mandir inaugration. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the Ram Mandir Inauguration and the upcoming Pran Pratistha ceremony, which is scheduled to take place just a few hours from now, in the holy city of Ayodhya. In a two-page letter, Murmu said the universal values of Lord Ram such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple.
 

 

"Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Above all, he represents the good which is in constant battle with evil. His life and principles have influenced many episodes of our history and inspired nation builders," she said.

The president said Mahatma Gandhi derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath and quoted him as saying: "Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as truth, I recognise truth by the name of Rama. ln the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me." She said Lord Ram's message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of pathbreaking thinkers.

His focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of the country, the president said.

In fact, as an illustration of this, "you (the prime minister) recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative", she said.

"It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people," the president wrote in her letter to Modi.

She said Lord Ram is an embodiment of all that is good about this land, and indeed, about humanity at large. "May He guide the world on the right path; may He bring peace and bliss to one and all!" Murmu wrote. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:39 IST

