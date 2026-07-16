Court Repeatedly Raps Cops Over Serious Lapses In Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Hero Future Energies Executives

New Delhi: A Delhi court repeatedly intervened in police investigation into workplace sexual harassment allegations involving senior executives of Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the Hero MotoCorp Group. The court, noting a "number of lacunae" and lapses in the probe, issued supervisory directions and sought explanations from senior police officers.

Court Directed Interrogation Of CEO Iyer

Proceedings before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Saket Courts indicate that the investigation remained under judicial scrutiny for several weeks. During one hearing, the investigating officer reportedly acknowledged that no investigation had been conducted until then into the alleged role of company CEO Srivatsan Iyer, despite objections raised by the complainant, who is being represented by Advocate Apoorva Pandey.

The court subsequently directed the police to interrogate Iyer and asked an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to supervise the investigation.

Lapses In Probe

After examining police status reports, the court reportedly identified several lapses in the investigation, including failure of the Investigating Officer to produce the case diary despite the matter being listed for monitoring.

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The Court also escalated supervision of the investigation to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The court also sought an explanation regarding accountability if the investigation was found to have been improperly conducted.

The DCP later informed the court that lapses had been identified on the part of the investigating officer and that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated.

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After examining the case diary, the court reportedly observed that the interrogation report attributed to Iyer did not carry his signature. The investigating officer was directed to submit a signed report mentioning the date, time and mode of interrogation.

The court also sought details of the police’s efforts to obtain CCTV footage from the company and directed further inquiry into allegations concerning pornographic material allegedly stored on a mobile phone.

Contradictory Police Reports Under Court's Scanner

Questions were also raised over apparent inconsistencies in reports submitted by the police.

An earlier report reportedly stated that Iyer had joined the investigation after receiving an electronic notice. A subsequent report, however, claimed that no statutory notice had been issued and that he had appeared following verbal directions.