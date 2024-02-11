Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

COVID-19 Update: India Logs 163 Fresh COVID Cases, 2 Deaths in Karnataka and Maharashtra

At least 163 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in India on Friday, and two deaths in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Shweta Parande
COVID Cases in India
COVID-19 Update: India Logs 163 Fresh Cases, 2 Deaths in Karnataka and Maharashtra | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 163 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in India on Friday, with the active cases at 874, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. The active cases have reduced to 870 as of Sunday morning.

Two deaths were also reported in the same period in India, with one each in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Variants of the Coronavirus 2019 saw a slight rise in December 2023 and January 2024 in India. However, the number of cases declined through February this year.

Although no major threat from the COVID-19 pandemic exists anymore, the World Health Organization (WHO) issues repeated warnings whenever a variant of concern of the virus crops up.

Advertisement

India saw three major COVID-19 waves in the pandemic, with the first two waves leading to a number of infections and deaths. The third wave of COVID-19 was largely pegged by the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India

However, a record number of Coronavirus vaccines were administered by the Indian government in the period - at last count 220.67 crore. Most citizens took two doses of the COVID vaccine, while some also took the third dose, known as the Precaution Dose.

The COVID-19 pandemic broke out in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan and spread to the entire world in 2020, causing a shutdown.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

20 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement