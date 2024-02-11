Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 163 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in India on Friday, with the active cases at 874, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. The active cases have reduced to 870 as of Sunday morning.

Two deaths were also reported in the same period in India, with one each in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Variants of the Coronavirus 2019 saw a slight rise in December 2023 and January 2024 in India. However, the number of cases declined through February this year.

Although no major threat from the COVID-19 pandemic exists anymore, the World Health Organization (WHO) issues repeated warnings whenever a variant of concern of the virus crops up.

India saw three major COVID-19 waves in the pandemic, with the first two waves leading to a number of infections and deaths. The third wave of COVID-19 was largely pegged by the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India

However, a record number of Coronavirus vaccines were administered by the Indian government in the period - at last count 220.67 crore. Most citizens took two doses of the COVID vaccine, while some also took the third dose, known as the Precaution Dose.

The COVID-19 pandemic broke out in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan and spread to the entire world in 2020, causing a shutdown.