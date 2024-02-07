Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Covid Protocol Violation Case: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Granted Bail

Former CM Baghel had reportedly violated Covid protocols in UP when he visited the state in 2022 to canvass for Congress Vidhan Sabha candidate Pankhuri Pathak.

Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. | Image:PTI
NOIDA: An MP/MLA court in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in relation to a case of alleged Covid protocol violations. The case was registered against Baghel while he was visiting the state two years ago to canvass for Congress Vidhan Sabha candidate Pankhuri Pathak. During said visit, Baghel allegedly violated Covid protocols in the state under CrPC Section 144.

Baghel appeared in court on Monday alongside Pathak, UP Congress spokesperson Anil Yadav and other party workers. He was represented in court by advocate Rajnish Yadav. "Baghel had skipped a previous court date recently since his father had expired. The court of justice Pradeep Kushwaha had then issued a bailable warrant," Yadav told PTI.

During the hearing on Monday, the lawyer reportedly told the court that the UP government had withdrawn all similar cases registered against various individuals during the pandemic save for those lodged against political rivals like Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Following this, the court granted bail to Baghel and scheduled the next hearing for the matter on February 1. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

