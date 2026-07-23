'Create A Culture Where Merit Wins': Sachin Tendulkar Pens X Post, Recalls Father's Message Amid Students' Protest

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday penned an X post saying that the society must strive to create a culture where children's future and aspirations are safeguarded. His message comes amidst the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' protest in Delhi and Mumbai over NEET-UG paper leak.

The former Rajya Sabha MP also recalled his father's lesson, saying, “My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.'”

He added, “As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy."

Tendulkar further stated that it is “understandable” that students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded.

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“Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised,” Tendulkar added, stressing that we must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins.

"I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations."