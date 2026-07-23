'Mai Powder Dal Dega Jeb Me': Video Of Mumbai Cop's 'Drug Case' Threat To CJP Supporters Goes Viral; Officer Suspended

Mumbai: As the wave of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spread from Delhi to Mumbai on Thursday, a shocking video of a Mumbai cop purportedly threatening to frame protesters in a fake drugs case went viral on social media.

The Shocking Threat Video

The video showed few youngsters sitting in a police vehicle as officer Pawan Sangle threatened them to stay away from protest sites, saying that he could plant drugs on them and frame them in a fake case.

Sangle purportedly told the protesters, “Wapis idhar kidhar mila to phir mere jaisa bekaar aadmi koi nahin hoga…Mai direct 50-50 gram powder dalega jeb me phir gaya phir zindagi gaya no jamin. (If I see you here again, there won’t be anyone worse than me. I will directly plant 50 grams of powder in your pockets, and it will ensure you won’t get bail and your life will be ruined.)”

The officer added, “Tumhare wajah se humlog ko takleef hain. Nahi toh maalum pada phir ghoom ke aa gae. (We are facing trouble because of you.)”

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The youngsters were seen agreeing to stay away from the protest, while hiding their giggles as one of them recorded what the cop was saying.

Cop Suspended

The video was posted on social media and it quickly went viral, attracting sharp criticism, following which the Mumbai Police suspended Sangle.

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