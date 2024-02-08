Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Credit Dispute Unfolds as BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters Confront Each Other at Digha Rly Station

Ahead of the inauguration of the Digha Railway Station by PM Modi in Navi Mumbai, a huge credit dispute unfolded as the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Radhika Dhawad
Credit Dispute Unfolds as BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters Confront Each Other at Digha Station
Credit Dispute Unfolds as BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters Confront Each Other at Digha Station | Image:ANI
Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the inauguration of the Digha Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a huge credit dispute unfolded as the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) supporters confronted each other. 

PM Modi inaugurated the new suburban railway station Digha Gaon on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line and the sixth line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway stations in Mumbai. 

However, a verbal clash erupted after Thackeray's Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare and the police at the Digha station. The slogans of 'Thackeray-Thackeray' echoed during the confrontation by the UBT faction with the BJP workers. 

Reportedly, the BJP workers began chanting pro-Modi slogans in front of Vichare as he arrived and was welcomed by his group members. The Thackeray faction group was disgruntled as several developmental works were done during the MVA tenure and despite that, MVA leaders' names were missing on the invitation card.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP and Uddhav Thackeray faction workers come face to face over Digha railway station credits. pic.twitter.com/okzz8htD1A

— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

PM Modi, on Friday, inaugurated Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in the country connecting Mumbai and its satellite township Navi Mumbai, and sounded the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying the fulfilment of this project was his guarantee.

The PM, who was on a day-long visit to Maharashtra, inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai. The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea link.

The upcoming projects Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Coastal Road in Mumbai, AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), the Mumbai-Delhi Industrial Corridor, and the bullet train will boost Maharashtra's economy in the years to come, he added.

"I thank the government of Japan and remember the late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Both of us had vowed to complete the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project," the PM said.
 

 

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

