10 Members of 'Gogi Gang' Held for Attempting to Extort Rs 50 Lakh from Delhi Businessman
In November last year, members of the Gogi gang had fired at the house of Delhi businessman before demanding Rs 50 lakh from him in a note.
NEW DELHI: 10 people, including juveniles and a woman, have been apprehended for running an extortion racket in the national capital. The arrested individuals reportedly belong to the ‘Gogi’ gang and police say they recently fired at the Wazirabad residence of a businessman. On November 30, the businessman had filed a complaint saying that unidentified people had fired at his house in Wazirabad village. Police later found an empty cartridge and a note near the main gate of the house. The note demanded Rs 50 lakh from the businessman and identified the assailants as members of the ‘Gogi’ gang. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia, the authorities received information about the whereabouts of the accused on December 9 and tracked them down to Sonipat, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.
Later, two juveniles were apprehended from Sonipat for firing the shots at the businessman's house. Police said that the pair had been communicating with two other accused, Manmohan and Manish, who were lodged in Tihar jail, and had received instructions from them.
"After firing, they handed over the weapon to one Devraj who was also nabbed. Interrogation revealed that the extortion and threat messages were being sent by one Narender Yadav, a resident of Noida. Police teams arrested him and the others from different areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," said a police official.
With inputs from PTI.
