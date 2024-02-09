Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
12 Arrested in UP for Using Unfair Means in Recruitment Exam
The accused arrested in UP were involved in a exam cheating scheme where they would solve question papers remotely for Rs 4-5 lakh per candidate.
BAGHPAT, UTTAR PRADESH: The Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force, on Thursday, said that it has arrested 12 people from Baghpat for allegedly using unfair means in the UP Police Online Computer Operator Recruitment Examination. The accused reportedly acted as the solvers of the examination, charging between Rs 4 to 5 lakh from each candidate. As per Brijesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), the authorities discovered that certain question papers during the exam had been solved using remote access software. Looking into the matter, the police reached the Awas Vikas Colony Baraut where 12 people, alongside the ringleader of the scheme, were arrested.
Three laptops, a desktop computer, eight mobiles, eight admit cards and other things have been recovered from them. A case has been registered against those arrested and further investigations are underway.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
