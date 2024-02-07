Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father in UP's Meerut

The UP girl's father allegedly raped her multiple times since January 15 when her mother left the house to go to Lucknow.

Digital Desk
A man has been arrested for raping his minor daughter in UP's Meerut.
A man has been arrested for raping his minor daughter in UP's Meerut. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

MEERUT, UTTAR PRADESH: A man was arrested, on Monday, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old minor daughter in the Jani police station area of Meerut. The case came to the notice of the authorities on the basis of a complaint made by the victim's mother on Monday itself. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur, the 14-year-old victim has accused her father of raping her multiple times since January 15 when her mother had gone to Lucknow. In a video that has now gone viral, the girl has claimed that her father threatened to kill her with poison if she informed anyone about his deeds. 

Following the complaint, the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Police said that the statement of the girl, who has been sent for medical examination, will also be recorded in the matter.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.  

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News5 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel6 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement