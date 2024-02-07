Advertisement

MEERUT, UTTAR PRADESH: A man was arrested, on Monday, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old minor daughter in the Jani police station area of Meerut. The case came to the notice of the authorities on the basis of a complaint made by the victim's mother on Monday itself. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur, the 14-year-old victim has accused her father of raping her multiple times since January 15 when her mother had gone to Lucknow. In a video that has now gone viral, the girl has claimed that her father threatened to kill her with poison if she informed anyone about his deeds.

Following the complaint, the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Police said that the statement of the girl, who has been sent for medical examination, will also be recorded in the matter.

With inputs from PTI.