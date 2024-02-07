Advertisement

New Delhi: The Customs officials have booked a case of smuggling of gold and iPhones against three Indian nationals including a woman at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal-3 and seized articles worth over Rs 2.26 crore. Official sources said that gold weighing 3888 grams and two iPhones were recovered from the passengers.

Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI Airport), Monika Yadav said that three passengers identified as Sidra (33), Shuaib Ahmad (33), and Ikramuddin (48), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were booked in a smuggling case.

“The Passengers were intercepted while they attempted to smuggle foreign origin gold and phones in India through the Airport. Gold weighing 3888 Grams and 2 iPhone 15 Pro Max were recovered from the passengers having tariff value of over Rs 2.26 crore,” the Customs official said.

According to the official, the said recovered gold and iPhones have been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers have been placed under arrest.

Further inquiry is being conducted in the matter.

