Noida: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl and leaving her to die in Greater Noida on Thursday.

According to sources, the crime took place after the minor girl went to a field where the accused raped her after finding her lonely. The accused allegedly tried to kill the child but couldn’t succeed. After he fled from the crime spot, the minor was noticed by the passers-by who found her lying in a pool of blood and crying. The child has been admitted to a hospital where she is recuperating.

On the basis of a complaint by the family of the girl, police launched an investigation into the matter and nabbed the accused.

Sources revealed that while the police were taking the accused to the crime spot, he tried fleeing from the spot after snatching a pistol from an official. He even fired a shot towards the police. In retaliation, cops fired at him, leaving him with injuries on his leg. The rape incident has raised concerns over girls’ safety. Furious over the incident, the locals gheraoed the Rabupura police station as a protest against the rising crime against women.

