Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl, a student of Delhi Pre-School in Bengaluru, is battling for life in ICU after falling from a terrace of the institute on January 22. The child, Gianna Ann Jito, sustained severe injuries on her head and forehead. The pre-school is situated at Chellikere in Kalyan Nagar in northeast Bengaluru. However, the parents of the girl have raised concerns and alleged foul play.

FIR against Bengaluru school principal

The parents have filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

A family member alleged that the school authorities told them that the girl fell down and started vomiting after hitting a wall at the daycare. Later, it came to our knowledge that she fell from the terrace. Following which, the School authorities took the child to two hospitals and finally got her admitted to Aster CMI Hospital, the kin further said.

The kin revealed that during the incident, only three kids were there at the daycare centre. She claimed that the school said that the CCTV was not working on the day of the tragic incident. She further said the school authorities later admitted the child had a fall from the terrace.

Suspecting something fishy about the incident, she further said that blood stains were found on the terrace and it is unclear how the child managed to reach the terrace.

Gianna’s parents Jito Tomy Joseph and Binitta Thomas are techies and they relocated from Manimala in Kerala to Bengaluru seven months ago.

