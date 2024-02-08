Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

40-year-old man shot dead in Greater Noida, survived similar attack a fortnight ago

The victim had a property related dispute and a domestic issue too, with the police now investigating those angles also in connection with the probe.

Digital Desk
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Noida: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Greater Noida on Thursday allegedly by unidentified suspects, police officials said. Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Sharma said an FIR has been lodged against 10 suspects and investigation has been launched in the case.

The incident took place near Narayna roundabout in Dadri police station area, according to police. The man, who worked for a private company and had rented out shops for additional income, had survived another similar attack on him a fortnight ago, they said.

"Around 9 am on Thursday, Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Kasna area here, was on his to meet someone in Kanshiram Colony in Dadri area. He was intercepted at Narayna roundabout by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive," Additional DCP Sharma said. A local official said an FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by Singh's brother and 10 people have been named as accused.

The official added that Singh had a property related dispute and a domestic issue too, with the police now investigating those angles also in connection with the probe. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

