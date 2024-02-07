Advertisement

Anupgarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Rajasthan police on Monday seized 5 kg of heroin worth around Rs 35 crore in the international market. The said amount of the drugs was seized in a village in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district.

According to the officials, the seizure was made by personnel of the BSF and Rajasthan Police following information from a farmer of the village along the zero line of the India-Pakistan border.

Anupgarh SP Rajendra Kumar said, "Two packets carrying 5 kg heroin were recovered from villages located in 44 police stations during a search operation. This is a case of smuggling using drones. Action will be taken against the unidentified accused involved in smuggling of narcotics," reported news agency PTI.

