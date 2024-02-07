Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

54-year-old Thane man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of his 70-year-old mother

The Thane man sentenced to life in prison had reportedly smashed his mother's head on the floor in 2019 following an argument over supposed thievery of cash.

Digital Desk
Thane court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of his mother.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
THANE: In a verdict pronounced on January 16, a court in Thane district sentenced a 54-year-old man to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his mother over a domestic dispute. Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agarwal convicted the accused Somnath Jivan Mitra under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 

The perpetrator, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Anil P Ladwanjari, had been residing with his mother in a room in a building in the Mandli Lake in Bhayander. The two apparently used to engage in plenty of quarrels on account of the son being unemployed. 

According to a report by PTI, a heated argument had once again broken out between the two on March 30, 2019, when the victim found that her son had money. As she apparently suspected theft, the victim questioned her son, leading to an argument. At some point, he grabbed his mother by her hair and smashed her head on the floor, leading to her death. 

A total of 19 witnesses, including the mother-son duo's neighbours, were examined during the trial in order to ascertain and establish the charges against Mitra.   

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

