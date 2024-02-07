Advertisement

THANE: In a verdict pronounced on January 16, a court in Thane district sentenced a 54-year-old man to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his mother over a domestic dispute. Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agarwal convicted the accused Somnath Jivan Mitra under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The perpetrator, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Anil P Ladwanjari, had been residing with his mother in a room in a building in the Mandli Lake in Bhayander. The two apparently used to engage in plenty of quarrels on account of the son being unemployed.

According to a report by PTI, a heated argument had once again broken out between the two on March 30, 2019, when the victim found that her son had money. As she apparently suspected theft, the victim questioned her son, leading to an argument. At some point, he grabbed his mother by her hair and smashed her head on the floor, leading to her death.

A total of 19 witnesses, including the mother-son duo's neighbours, were examined during the trial in order to ascertain and establish the charges against Mitra.