Activist Distributing Akshat Ahead of Ram Temple Opening Attacked in Karnataka's Puttur

The incident was reported at Mundur in Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Puttur: A Hindu outfit activist in Karnataka was assaulted late on Monday night while he was returning home after distributing akshat (ceremonial rice) in a village. The incident was reported at Mundur in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

The activist has been identified as Santhosh who was in charge of distributing akshat in Mundur village. Santosh had volunteered for the distribution of akshat in the village ahead of the consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya on January 22. Sources revealed that a group of people led by one Dhananjay opposed door-to-door distribution of akshat by Santhosh.

Advertisement

The accused are said to be associated with the Puttila Parivar. Santhosh's mother, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. Both the mother-son duo has been admitted to Adarsh Hospital in Puttur.

‘Politically motivated’ attack: BJP

The BJP has demanded appropriate action against the accused. Former MLA Sanjeev Mathandur met the victims and alleged that it was a ‘politically motivated’ attack. The former MLA urged the government and the police department to arrest the attackers immediately.

A case has been registered at Puttur Rural police station.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Prajwal)