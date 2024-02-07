English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Assam: Mob Allegedly Lynches Man to Death on Suspicion of Cow Lifter

The deceased was identified as Jitu Das, a resident of Karbi Anglong, said the police.

Anirudha Bhakat
Man lynched to death
Man lynched to death in Assam over suspicion of cow smuggling. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: An irate mob lynched one person to death in Kumoi village of Morigaon district's Mayong subdivision in the wee hours of Wednesday on the suspicion of being a cow lifter. The deceased was identified as Jitu Das, a resident of Karbi Anglong.

As per reports, Jitu Das along with two of his accomplices had entered the village in their car at around 4 am on Wednesday. On noticing a suspicious vehicle moving inside the village, a few villagers raised an alert leading to the gathering of a big crowd.

Advertisement

Two other accomplices of Jitu Das managed to flee, say police

The mob intercepted and got hold of Jitu Das, while his other two accomplices managed to flee. It was being alleged that the three of them were trying to smuggle two cattle inside their SUV.

Advertisement

The irate mob thrashed Jitu Das leading to some severe injuries.

On the information, the police arrived at the spot along with the magistrate, but the villagers did not let them intervene. Somehow, the police managed to take Jitu Das in their custody and shift him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

According to the police, the situation in the village after the incident is under control. Police teams have been deployed to monitor any untoward incident.

Sources claimed that earlier, such vehicles were intercepted and seized by the police involved in the smuggling of cattle.

Advertisement

Further legal action in the matter is being carried out.
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement