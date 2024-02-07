Advertisement

Guwahati: An irate mob lynched one person to death in Kumoi village of Morigaon district's Mayong subdivision in the wee hours of Wednesday on the suspicion of being a cow lifter. The deceased was identified as Jitu Das, a resident of Karbi Anglong.

As per reports, Jitu Das along with two of his accomplices had entered the village in their car at around 4 am on Wednesday. On noticing a suspicious vehicle moving inside the village, a few villagers raised an alert leading to the gathering of a big crowd.

Two other accomplices of Jitu Das managed to flee, say police

The mob intercepted and got hold of Jitu Das, while his other two accomplices managed to flee. It was being alleged that the three of them were trying to smuggle two cattle inside their SUV.

The irate mob thrashed Jitu Das leading to some severe injuries.

On the information, the police arrived at the spot along with the magistrate, but the villagers did not let them intervene. Somehow, the police managed to take Jitu Das in their custody and shift him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the situation in the village after the incident is under control. Police teams have been deployed to monitor any untoward incident.

Sources claimed that earlier, such vehicles were intercepted and seized by the police involved in the smuggling of cattle.

Further legal action in the matter is being carried out.

