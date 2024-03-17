Advertisement

NIA Action Against PFI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in the case relating to the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar’s capital city Patna. The NIA chargesheeted one Mohammad Reyaz Moarif alias Bablu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mohammad Reyaz Moarif is the 17th accused to be chargesheeted in the 2022 case, in which the conspiracy and involvement of 40 persons has so far been unearthed.

NIA investigating the anti-national activities carried out by PFI

As per the investigating agency, during the investigations, it was revealed that Mohammad Reyaz Moarif, who was the State Vice President of PFI in Bihar, was involved in the outfit’s criminal conspiracy to wage a war against the Government of India.

It also surfaced that Reyaz was engaged in unlawful and anti-national activities under the banner of PFI even after the organisation was banned by the BJP-led Indian government.

During the inquiry, it was found that the accused was actively radicalising Muslim youths to join the outfit and was also involved in organising weapons training for them. He was allegedly involved in collecting funds for furthering the PFI’s violent agenda and activities.



Not only this, acting on the instructions from the top PFI leadership, Reyaz Moarif, in association with accused Sanaullah, Athar Parvez, Md Jalaluddin Khan, had arranged a rented accommodation at Ahmad Palace in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif, for recruitment, training and other criminal activities of PFI cadres on a large scale.

Along with co-accused, Reyaz had organised several arms training camps for PFI cadres in Bihar.



During the raids against the PFI member, the NIA had seized the PFI Vision document ‘India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation’ and other incriminating articles, exposing the organisation’s larger conspiracy to achieve its goal of establishing the ‘Rule of Islam in India’, said the NIA.



A case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 26 accused persons and later was handed over to the NIA on July 22 for further investigation.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

