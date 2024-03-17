×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Big Action in Patna PFI Case, NIA Chargesheets 17th Accused

NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in the case relating to the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned PFI in Patna.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NIA Action Against PFI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in the case relating to the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar’s capital city Patna. The NIA chargesheeted one Mohammad Reyaz Moarif alias Bablu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mohammad Reyaz Moarif is the 17th accused to be chargesheeted in the 2022 case, in which the conspiracy and involvement of 40 persons has so far been unearthed.

Advertisement

NIA investigating the anti-national activities carried out by PFI

As per the investigating agency, during the investigations, it was revealed that Mohammad Reyaz Moarif, who was the State Vice President of PFI in Bihar, was involved in the outfit’s criminal conspiracy to wage a war against the Government of India.

Advertisement

It also surfaced that Reyaz was engaged in unlawful and anti-national activities under the banner of PFI even after the organisation was banned by the BJP-led Indian government.

During the inquiry, it was found that the accused was actively radicalising Muslim youths to join the outfit and was also involved in organising weapons training for them. He was allegedly involved in collecting funds for furthering the PFI’s violent agenda and activities.

Not only this, acting on the instructions from the top PFI leadership, Reyaz Moarif, in association with accused Sanaullah, Athar Parvez, Md Jalaluddin Khan, had arranged a rented accommodation at Ahmad Palace in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif, for recruitment, training and other criminal activities of PFI cadres on a large scale.

Advertisement

Along with co-accused, Reyaz had organised several arms training camps for PFI cadres in Bihar. 

During the raids against the PFI member, the NIA had seized the PFI Vision document ‘India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation’ and other incriminating articles, exposing the organisation’s larger conspiracy to achieve its goal of establishing the ‘Rule of Islam in India’, said the NIA.  

A case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 26 accused persons and later was handed over to the NIA on July 22 for further investigation.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.
 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

a minute ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

3 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

3 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

8 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

11 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

12 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

16 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

16 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

19 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

19 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

19 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

20 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

34 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

38 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

41 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo