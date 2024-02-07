Advertisement

New Delhi: The New Delhi Railway Station Police Post officials have arrested one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed.

He was involved in hatching a conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather. He used to received arms and ammunition from from across the Line of Control (LOC) through terrorist handlers.

On February 4, 2024, specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu & Kashmir highlighting Riyaz Ahmad Rather's (S/o Gh Rasool Rather R/o Village New Gabra Tehsil Karnah District Kupwara) involvement in the terror module case, where five individuals were arrested, and incriminating materials, including 5 AK rifles (short), 5 AK Magazines, and 16 short AK rounds, were seized. A case was registered under relevant sections at the Police Station-Karnah, Kupwara.

Terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, orchestrated the delivery of arms and ammunition. Riyaz Ahmad was absconding and police received information of him heading to New Delhi Railway Station. Police teams were promptly deployed at various entry/exit points and strategic locations of the New Delhi Railway Station. The vigilant staff identified and apprehended Riyaz Ahmad Rather at Exit Gate no 1 during the early morning hours.

During intensive interrogation, it was disclosed that Riyaz Ahmad, accompanied by his associate Altaf, had boarded the Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur, reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station around 3:00 PM on February 3, 2024. Subsequently, they took an auto and arrived at New Delhi Railway Station. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was allegedly en route to another hideout.

The accused is suspected of receiving a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, both already apprehended by the J&K Police. One mobile phone and one SIM card have been recovered from his possession.