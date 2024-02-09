Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

BJP Worker Stabbed to Death by Group of Armed Assailants in Hyderabad

BJP leader Singotam Ramulu murder: Ramulu, who was fatally attacked with knives, had joined the BJP party in the last elections.

  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hyderabad: A BJP worker, Singotam Ramulu, was allegedly murdered by a group of 10 unidentified armed assailants around 11 pm in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The crime took place in the area which falls under the  jurisdiction of Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Serving as the chairman for Abdul Kalam Foundation, Singotam Ramulu had been doing many social services for some time now.

Ramulu, who was fatally attacked with knives, had joined the BJP party in the last elections.

Locals informed the police about the murder who then rushed to the spot.

Police have registered a case and are probing the matter.

The reasons behind Ramulu's murder is yet to be ascertained.

The Jubilee Hills police have formed a special team. A man hunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused.
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

