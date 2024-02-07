Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Body In Well: Thane Police Arrest Victim's Wife and her Lover for Murder

Police say that the Thane man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover when he came to know about her affair. The victim's body was later found in a well.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
THANE, MAHARASHTRA: Police officials in Thane, on Monday, said that they have cracked the murder case of a 34-year-old man found floating in a well in a village near Dombivali on January 25. The body of the victim, Chandrapakash Lovanshi had been found tied down with a stone in the well. His throat had reportedly been slit and the victim had been stabbed on January 20 before his body was dumped into the well. Now, police say that the victim's wife and her paramour, identified as Sumit Vishwakarma (24) were involved in the murder. Prima facie, the reason for the murder appears to be that the victim gained knowledge about his wife's affair, leading her to murder him in collaboration with her lover. 

The case was reportedly cracked by the police when they caught the victim's wife in a lie during the investigation. Subsequently, she was arrested alongside her lover and the pair have been remanded to police custody until February 1. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

