Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

ED Files Complaint Against Kejriwal Alleging Non-Compliance of Summons

The ED filed a complaint in a Delhi Court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he is not complying with the summons issued to him.

Abhishek Tiwari
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a complaint in a Delhi Court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of the summons issued to him. The central probe agency in its complaint alleged that the Delhi CM is not complying with summons issued to him in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.  

It is being said that the court heard some submissions on Saturday and put up the matter for February 7, for the remaining submissions and consideration.

Court to take up matter on February 7th

According to the sources, the central enforcement agency has moved to Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The fresh move by the agency has come up a day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summon in the alleged money laundering case. The ED has approached the court alleging that despite five summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the case, he has not turned up for questioning.

On the other hand, Delhi CM Kejriwal has been refusing to appear before the Enforcement Directorate repeatedly claiming that the summons issued to him were illegal and the agency's only aim is to arrest him.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Kejriwal skipping ED’s summons repeatedly, speculation about the AAP President’s arrest has been rife. The first summon to Kejriwal was issued on November 2, by the Enforcement Directorate, following which back to back 5 summons have been issued.

Earlier, two of the AAP leaders including former-deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were taken into custody by the ED in the same case last year. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

