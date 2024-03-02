Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:28 IST

RSS Member Murder Case: NIA’s Most Wanted Criminal Mohammed Ghouse Nayazi Arrested From South Africa

The Gujarat ATS were the first to track the location of the criminal and then informed the Central agencies.

Digital Desk
Mohammed Ghouse Nayazi
Mohammed Ghouse Nayazi has been brought to Mumbai | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted criminal Mohammed Ghouse Nayazi has been arrested from South Africa.

The criminal was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The 41-year-old is a PFI member who was wanted in connection with the murder of RSS member Rudresh. Rudresh was murdered in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.  

Advertisement

After the murder of Rudresh, Nayazi fled the country and was residing in different nations. The Gujarat ATS were the first to track the location of the criminal and then informed the Central agencies. 

Rudresh has been deported to India. He has been brought to Mumbai. More details are awaited. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

21 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Creating awareness among urban cooperative banks: Amit Shah

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi-Karan Make A Grand Entry To Dhol Beats At Their Haldi Ceremony

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Gautam Gambhir Urges JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch?

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo