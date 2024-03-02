Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted criminal Mohammed Ghouse Nayazi has been arrested from South Africa.

The criminal was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The 41-year-old is a PFI member who was wanted in connection with the murder of RSS member Rudresh. Rudresh was murdered in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.



After the murder of Rudresh, Nayazi fled the country and was residing in different nations. The Gujarat ATS were the first to track the location of the criminal and then informed the Central agencies.

Rudresh has been deported to India. He has been brought to Mumbai. More details are awaited.

