Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST
Bribery Case: ED Raids Textile Owner in Chennai
Chennai ED raids: The raids were carried out at apartment complexes in Nungambakkam and KK Nagar in the city.
The case was initially filed and investigated by the DVAC, which has been taken over by ED | Image:Republic
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at two locations in Chennai.
The raids were carried out at apartment complexes in Nungambakkam and KK Nagar in the city.
According to sources, the searches were conducted at the residence of a textile owner who had allegedly bribed a construction company during the construction of an apartment complex in Binny mills area.
The case was initially filed and investigated by the DVAC, which has been taken over by ED with subsequent searches today.
