Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Bribery Case: ED Raids Textile Owner in Chennai

Chennai ED raids: The raids were carried out at apartment complexes in Nungambakkam and KK Nagar in the city.

Digital Desk
ed raids
The case was initially filed and investigated by the DVAC, which has been taken over by ED | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at two locations in Chennai.

The raids were carried out at apartment complexes in Nungambakkam and KK Nagar in the city.

According to sources, the searches were conducted at the residence of a textile owner who had allegedly bribed a construction company during the construction of an apartment complex in Binny mills area.

The case was initially filed and investigated by the DVAC, which has been taken over by ED with subsequent searches today.
 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

