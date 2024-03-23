Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested | Image: Freepik

Bhubaneswar: Two women were arrested from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar after brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh was seized from their possession, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Crime Unit of the Commissionerate Police seized 256 grams of the narcotics substance from them during a raid in Jadupur area on Friday, Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said.

Apart from the brown sugar, police also seized three mobile phones and a laptop from their possession, he said.

“We have also identified the person who used to supply narcotics substance to the two women,” the police commissioner said.

The accused women are from Bhadrak and Puri districts, police said.

One of the accused is working in a private firm as an accountant, while another has completed her postgraduate in computer application, police said.

They have been staying in a rented house in the city.