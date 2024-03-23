×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Two women were arrested from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar after brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh was seized from their possession, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two women were arrested from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar after brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh was seized from their possession, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Crime Unit of the Commissionerate Police seized 256 grams of the narcotics substance from them during a raid in Jadupur area on Friday, Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said.

Advertisement

Apart from the brown sugar, police also seized three mobile phones and a laptop from their possession, he said.

“We have also identified the person who used to supply narcotics substance to the two women,” the police commissioner said.

Advertisement

The accused women are from Bhadrak and Puri districts, police said.

One of the accused is working in a private firm as an accountant, while another has completed her postgraduate in computer application, police said.

Advertisement

They have been staying in a rented house in the city. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

2 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

4 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

4 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

5 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

7 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

8 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

11 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

16 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

26 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

31 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

34 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

35 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

38 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

39 minutes ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Multi Vector Policy

40 minutes ago
Eggs

Brain Developing Foods

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo