Updated February 8th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Chhattisgarh Police Initiate Probe in Alleged CGPSC Recruitment Scam During Congress Rule

An official of the Chhattisgarh police stated that a case has been registered in the matter and investigation has been initiated.

Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh Police
Chhattisgarh Police initiate probe in the alleged CGPSC recruitment scam under Congress rule | Image:PTI/ Representational
Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh police has launched a probe into the alleged irregularities conducted in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission recruitment examination during the Congress-led government in the state. An FIR has been registered by the police unit in connection with the alleged scam.

Confirming the development, an official of the Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday stated that a case has been registered in the matter and further investigation has been initiated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Chhattisgarh had last month decided to get the matter probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after the allegations of the reported scam surfaced. 

The recruitment process was allegedly manipulated in 2020 and 2021

The EOW lodged the case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998, based on information provided by the state's Home department, a government statement said.

"The home department, in a letter to the director of states EOW/Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 2, had informed that after the results of CGPSC examination-2021 held for recruitment to 170 posts were declared, Nankiram Kanwar (a former BJP MLA) and others had complained against the commission accusing it of committing irregularities and corruption. The state government has decided to get the matter probed by the CBI," the release said.

In compliance with the letter, the EOW lodged the case, it said.

As per the letter, prima facie it was found that then-chairman of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Taman Singh Sonwani, then-secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, then- examination controller of CGPSC and other public servants and politicians misused their positions and political influence, and manipulated the selection process in the recruitment process in 2020 and 2021, including the Assistant Professor selection exam 2021, and selected their sons, daughter and relatives in place of eligible candidates, it said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, during electioneering for the November Assembly polls, had targeted the then-ruling Congress over alleged irregularities in CGPSC recruitments and promised to get them probed if the saffron party came to power.

Former BJP MLA Nakiram Kawnar had filed a petition last year in the Chhattisgarh High Court seeking a directive for a fair and impartial investigation in respect of CGPSC exam 2021 by an independent agency, preferably the CBI.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

