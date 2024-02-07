English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

CISF Guard Fatally Shot While Protecting Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident in Ludhiana, a CISF guard, who was protecting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, lost his life to a gunshot.

Digital Desk
A CISF guard, tasked with safeguarding Ludhiana's Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, lost his life when struck by a bullet.
A CISF guard, tasked with safeguarding Ludhiana's Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, lost his life when struck by a bullet. | Image:PTI / representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard, tasked with safeguarding Ludhiana's Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, lost his life when struck by a bullet on Saturday. The incident occurred at the MP's residence near Rose Garden in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Local police from Police Station Division 8 promptly responded to the situation and initiated an investigation. Authorities from the CISF and Punjab Police also arrived at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the origin of the bullet and the responsible party, remain unclear according to initial reports.

Advertisement

Vijay Kumar, the officer in charge of Police Station Division No. 8, stated that preliminary findings suggest the bullet may have been discharged accidentally. However, a definitive conclusion awaits further investigation. Fortunately, Ravneet Singh Bittu was not present at his residence during the unfortunate incident. Additional details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories35 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement