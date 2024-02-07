Advertisement

Chandigarh: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard, tasked with safeguarding Ludhiana's Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, lost his life when struck by a bullet on Saturday. The incident occurred at the MP's residence near Rose Garden in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Local police from Police Station Division 8 promptly responded to the situation and initiated an investigation. Authorities from the CISF and Punjab Police also arrived at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the origin of the bullet and the responsible party, remain unclear according to initial reports.

Vijay Kumar, the officer in charge of Police Station Division No. 8, stated that preliminary findings suggest the bullet may have been discharged accidentally. However, a definitive conclusion awaits further investigation. Fortunately, Ravneet Singh Bittu was not present at his residence during the unfortunate incident. Additional details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.