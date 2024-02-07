Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Cricket Match Turns Fatal After Man Bludgeoned to Death Over Trivial Row

Swift police action led to the arrest of the suspects, who revealed the altercation escalated into physical violence and led to the killing of Sumit.

Aaquil Jameel
Man Stoned To Death By Assailants in Noida
24-year-old Bludgeoned to Death Over Row During Cricket Match | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Greater Noida: Tragedy struck during a cricket match in Greater Noida when a heated argument turned bloodied, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man. Police in a swift action have arrested six persons in this connection. 

Police have identified the deceased as Sumit who was mercilessly bludgeoned to death with stones by the six identified as Tinku, Himanshu, Ajay, Ashu, Hrithik, and Kapil. 

Police said that the probe revealed that the six arrested when subjected to sustained questioning, revealed that the conflict arose during a heated altercation between the deceased victim, Sumit, and his friends with the accused. Soon, the verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation. Gauging the situation and threat to life, the deceased Sumit attempted to escape by running in the opposite direction. He then subsequently tried to climb a drain, where the accused allegedly attacked him with stones, causing severe head injuries resulting in death.

Police further informed that the perpetrators fled the scene after the assault and based on the complaint filed by Sumit's friends, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police complained and began probing the matter. On Monday. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate confirmed the arrest of the accused. 

Providing additional details on the tragic incident, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate stated, "The accused have been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation aims to uncover more information." 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

