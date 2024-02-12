Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Customs Officers Bust Gold Smuggling Racket at Guwahati Railway Station, Seize Gold Worth Rs 1.53 Cr

The officials apprehended a person and seized gold weighing 2401.31 grams from his possession.

Abhishek Tiwari
Gold smuggling racket busted in Guwahati
Gold smuggling racket busted in Guwahati | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: The Customs officials in Guwahati busted a big gold smuggling syndicate involved in smuggling of gold on train. During the operation, the officials apprehended a person and seized gold weighing 2401.31 grams from his possession. The recovered gold was found worth around 1.53 crore.

An official of the Customs department stated that the incident took place on February 26. The official said, “Acting on a specific intelligence, the Customs officers of the Anti-smuggling Unit of Guwahati intercepted one person who was travelling via train number- 01666, at platform number-1 of the Guwahati railway station on February 12, 2024. The officers recovered 26 pieces of gold weighing a total of 2401.31 grams from his possession.”

Advertisement

26 pieces of gold was recovered from the accused

“All the 26 pieces of gold of the purity 99.9% of 24 karat, were found concealed inside the waistline of the trouser of the accused, which he was wearing,” the official stated.

Advertisement

During the inquiry, no licit document was recovered from the apprehended person, following which the Customs officer seized the said gold on a reasonable belief that the gold pieces were being illegally imported into India.

As per the Customs, the total seizure value of the instant case was found to be more than Rs 1.53 crore. The recovered gold was later officially seized and the said person was arrested under Customs Act.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

2 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

5 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

5 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

12 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

a day ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Reveals Their Daughter's Face For The 1st Time

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. Women Uprising in Sandeshkhali: WB Govt Cornered Over Mass Rape Charges

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  4. WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement