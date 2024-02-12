Advertisement

Guwahati: The Customs officials in Guwahati busted a big gold smuggling syndicate involved in smuggling of gold on train. During the operation, the officials apprehended a person and seized gold weighing 2401.31 grams from his possession. The recovered gold was found worth around 1.53 crore.

An official of the Customs department stated that the incident took place on February 26. The official said, “Acting on a specific intelligence, the Customs officers of the Anti-smuggling Unit of Guwahati intercepted one person who was travelling via train number- 01666, at platform number-1 of the Guwahati railway station on February 12, 2024. The officers recovered 26 pieces of gold weighing a total of 2401.31 grams from his possession.”

26 pieces of gold was recovered from the accused

“All the 26 pieces of gold of the purity 99.9% of 24 karat, were found concealed inside the waistline of the trouser of the accused, which he was wearing,” the official stated.

During the inquiry, no licit document was recovered from the apprehended person, following which the Customs officer seized the said gold on a reasonable belief that the gold pieces were being illegally imported into India.

As per the Customs, the total seizure value of the instant case was found to be more than Rs 1.53 crore. The recovered gold was later officially seized and the said person was arrested under Customs Act.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

