Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Customs Seizes Gold Worth Over Rs 1.28 Cr at Guwahati Railway Station

The Customs officers also detained a person allegedly found involved in smuggling of gold.

Abhishek Tiwari
Customs busts gold smuggling racket
Customs officials bust gold smuggling racket in Guwahati | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: The Customs officials of the Guwahati Customs Division busted a major gold smuggling racket operation from the city and recovered gold with over Rs 1.28 crore. The officers also detained a person allegedly found involved in the racket. Further investigation is being carried out by the Customs department in the case.

Recovered gold was seized by the Customs officials

As per the information shared by the Customs, the action was based on a specific intelligence. An official stated, “Acting on a specific intelligence, the Customs officers of the Anti-smuggling Unit, Guwahati Customs Division recovered 12 pieces of gold bars and 5 pieces of gold coins, weighing 1997.96 grams from the possession of a person.

The recovered gold was found concealed inside the waistline of the detained person’s trouser which he was wearing. It is being said that the said person was on board Guwahati-Bangalore Express, standing at Platform No.4 at Guwahati Railway Station.

On prima facie investigation, it was found that the said person was carrying it all the way from Dimapur without any licit documents. The seizure value of the instant case was found to be over Rs 1.28.

The recovered gold was seized and the person was detained by the Customs officials. Further investigation in this regard has been initiated.
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

