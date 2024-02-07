Advertisement

Chennai : An 18-year-old Dalit girl has filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Police DGP, alleging eight months of physical abuse while working as a house help at the residence of DMK MLA Karunanidhi's son, Anto Mathivanan, and daughter-in-law, Marlina Anne.

In her official complaint accessed by Republic Media, the girl alleged to have been assaulted with slippers, cooking utensils, and broomsticks, resulting in severe injuries. Despite providing an official confession to the All Women's Police Station in Nungambakkam, no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

The girl therefore demands that action must be immediately taken against the MLA’s son and daughter in law under the SC/ST act and to compensate her with money for the physical and mental torture that she went through.

The victim who had completed her class 12 exams in 2023 was preparing for the NEET examination and was in need of money when she was hired for the job of a house help with a promised salary of Rs 16000 per month by Pallavaram DMK MLA Karunanidhi’s daughter in law Marlina Anne at their residence in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai in the month of April in 2023.

The girl stated in her complaint that, “Initially I was hired for cleaning jobs but later was forced to take up cooking food which I refused as I did not know how to cook. As soon as I refused, she immediately slapped on my face and snatched my mobile phone. When I asked for my phone back, she thrashed it onto the floor and broke it. Later, she called my mom home and took her signature on a contract for 6 months which forced me to stay there under severe physical torture every single day. I was not even paid a single rupee after that. Both the wife and the husband used household weapons like slippers, broomsticks, and cooking utensils to assault me stating that I did not work properly. Apart from this I was always threatened to be put behind bars along with my mom as they are the family of an MLA who is in power”.

After enduring eight months of torment, the girl returned home on her mother's request after joining in April last year has also accused them of using abusive language making hits on her caste and gender. Upon seeing the injuries serious in nature on the girl’s body, she was immediately admitted to Ulundhurpet government hospital on January 17. Upon the doctor’s complaint, police officers from the All-Women’s Police Station in Nungambakkam were made to take her confession however according to the girl, no action was taken.

Following, this the girl and her family has now filed an official complaint with the Tamil Nadu DGP and subsequently on Friday the Neelankarai police have registered a case against the DMK MLA’s son and daughter in law.

According to the sources from Neelanagari Assistant Commissionerate, “We have now received the complaint. We will be acting upon it. We will immediately start the investigation. Taking statements from both sides. The reason for the delay will also be investigated and we will take necessary action upon anybody who are found to be guilty if any in this case. The girl is now under treatment for her injuries and the doctors say that they are very old injuries. So, the detailed investigation will give us more clarity on the action that we have to take in this particular matter”.

A case has been registered under five sections including the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act, Child Protection Act etc. The Neelangarai All Women Police Station is investigating the matter.

