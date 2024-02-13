English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

Delhi: 2 Men Went Inside Manhole in Search of Gold, Died of Toxic Gas

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, following which the bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the manhole and were shifted to a hospital.

Digital Desk
Two died in manhole in Delhi
Two died in manhole in Delhi | Image:ANI/ Representational
New Delhi: Two men died of inhaling toxic gas in Northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram area, after they allegedly went down in a sewer in search of precious metals including gold and silver. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, following which the bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the manhole and were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Shahid (47), a resident of Inderlok and Ravi (27), a resident of Nangloi. A case under relevant sections was registered by the police and further investigation was initiated.

Police initiate investigation

According to the police official, the incident took place at Lawrence Road in Keshavpuram area on Sunday afternoon, when Shahid and Ravi went inside a sewer line in search of gold and other expensive metals.

The officer said the duo used to search metals in the sewer lines and work on their own. They would search for metals in garbage and sell it in the market, he said.

The police also said there are several gold and other ornament manufacturing units located nearby.

Prima facie it is suspected that they died due to inhaling toxic gas, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. 
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

