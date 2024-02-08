Advertisement

New Delhi: Three young men in their 20s were stripped naked, paraded, and beaten by a crowd on January 13, accused of mobile phone theft in North Delhi’s Narela. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, reported that they received a PCR call around 11:56 am, alerting them about the incident. The caller, as per local reports, mentioned that 30-35 people were parading the three men, who had their hands tied.

According to local reports citing the caller, a group began beating up the three individuals on the grounds of suspicion that they were mobile phone snatchers. In response, the witness to the incident dialed the Delhi police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor), as reported.

DCP Singh noted that there haven't been any complaints from the crowd regarding mobile theft. Verification of these claims can only occur once the authorities locate the youths. The Deputy Commissioner of Police mentioned that video footage from social media has been documented, and efforts are underway to locate both the victims and the alleged offenders.