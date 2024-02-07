Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Delhi: Advocate Jumps Off 5th Floor on Court Premises While Wife Waits Outside

According to the police, during initial inquiry, it was found that the deceased was suffering from liver disease for the last 2 years.

Abhishek Tiwari
Suicide on Saket Court premises
Advocate dies by suicide on Saket Court premises | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident from South Delhi’s Saket Court, an advocate reportedly jumped off from the fifth floor of the court, leading to his death. The incident occurred on Monday late evening at around 8 pm, resulting in a chaotic situation inside the court premises. Police sources said that the incident took place, while the deceased wife was waiting for him outside the court premises.

On information, senior police officials along with a police team from Saket police station reached the spot, where the body of the advocate was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the parking lot.

Advocate was suffering from liver disease, say police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), identified the deceased as Advocate Om Kumar Sharma (44). His body was shifted to a nearby mortuary for postmortem.

As per police official, an information was received on Monday at around 8 pm that an advocate died after he jumped off from Lawyer’s chamber in Saket court.

On reaching the backside of the lawyer's chamber, the dead body of Advocate Om Kumar Sharma was found lying on the ground in the parking lot.

During initial inquiry, it was found that the deceased was suffering from liver disease for the last 2 years. It was found that on Monday, he had gone to the hospital along with his wife. From the hospital he directly reached the court.

He asked his wife to wait at the gate of the court for a few minutes. However, after around 30 minutes his wife came to know about the incident.

A suicide note was also recovered from the deceased. Further inquiry is being carried out in the matter. 
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

