English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Delhi: Body of Newborn Wrapped in Polybag Recovered From Yamuna Ghat

A police official said that on information a police team reached the spot and recovered the body of the baby from a plastic polythene near Kali Ghat Wazirabad.

Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi ghat
Yamuna river in Delhi | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a body of a newborn packed in a polybag was recovered from Yamuna Ghat in North Delhi. The incident surfaced on Wednesday, when the information was passed to the Wazirabad police station.

Immediately, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body of the baby from a plastic polythene near Kali Ghat Wazirabad. A case was registered by the Wazirabad police and an inquiry has been initiated.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) stated, “A PCR call on January 24, regarding a dead body of an infant wrapped in a polybag was received at Wazirabad police station.”

“On receipt of the PCR call, the police staff reached the spot, wherein a dead body of a newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic polythene near Kali Ghat located in Wazirabad. The scene of the crime was inspected thoroughly by the crime team,” the police official said.

Police officials said that the body of the baby has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and a case U/s-318 IPC has been registered and taken up for investigation.
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World16 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries22 minutes ago

  5. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement