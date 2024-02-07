Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a body of a newborn packed in a polybag was recovered from Yamuna Ghat in North Delhi. The incident surfaced on Wednesday, when the information was passed to the Wazirabad police station.

Immediately, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body of the baby from a plastic polythene near Kali Ghat Wazirabad. A case was registered by the Wazirabad police and an inquiry has been initiated.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) stated, “A PCR call on January 24, regarding a dead body of an infant wrapped in a polybag was received at Wazirabad police station.”

“On receipt of the PCR call, the police staff reached the spot, wherein a dead body of a newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic polythene near Kali Ghat located in Wazirabad. The scene of the crime was inspected thoroughly by the crime team,” the police official said.



Police officials said that the body of the baby has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and a case U/s-318 IPC has been registered and taken up for investigation.

