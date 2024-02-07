Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking CCTV footage of a cop thrashing residents in Southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area has surfaced on social media, raising questions on the policing method being adopted by the Delhi police to ensure law and order. In the video, a police head constable was captured allegedly thrashing residents one after the other in the Yusuf Sarai area, resulting in causing head injury to one and fracture on other’s hand.

Apart from the two victims, it is being claimed that during the incident, a few others also got injured with minor scratches and bruises by the cop. Following the incident, several victims filed complaints against the policeman for his inhuman act and demanded action against him.

Vigilance enquiry has been initiated, says DCP

According to the sources, the incident took place on the intervening night of February 1 and 2, when the policeman identified as Head Constable Anil received information about a quarrel taking place in the Mandir lane of Yusuf Sarai.

It is being alleged that as soon as HC Anil reached the spot, he started attacking people standing nearby and others who were present outside their houses causing injuries.

The victims claimed that they were thrashed by the police personnel even though they were not at all involved in the alleged scuffle and were just standing near their residence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi), Rohit Meena stated, “On the night of February 1 at about 11.30 pm, an information regarding quarrel at Mandir wali Gali, Yusuf Sarai was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station.”

“On receipt of the information Beat officer HC Anil was sent to assess and handle the situation. HC Anil noticed two groups of boys quarreling. The situation was controlled by him,” DCP Meena said.

The DCP assured that he is personally inquiring about the incident. A vigilance enquiry has been initiated to ascertain all the facts and for further necessary action into the matter, he added.

