Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed in her body and face multiple times and left in an injured state on the road through the night before she was found. The victim is pregnant and is in critical condition at a government hospital.

The lady works at an Ayurvedic centre and was returning from work when she was attacked.

The Delhi Police say the woman was stabbed several times on her body and her face. She was left lying on the side of the road near Mayur Vihar in east Delhi on Wednesday night. She was found in that state after more than 12 hours on Thursday morning. The victim was rushed to the Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi.

The woman’s mobilephone, which was broken, was found near her.

Victim critical

Since there is no closed-circuit television (CCTV) around the area of the crime scene, the attacker has not been identified yet. The motive of the attacker is also not known yet, say the Police. The victim is battling for life and is not in a condition to give a statement.

The police are trying to identify a man the lady was talking to, as seen in CCTV footage of another area around 8 pm.

The police were “already looking for the missing woman” based on a complaint filed by her family around 2:30 am. The police received information about a lady lying on the roadside near Chilla village at around 9 am. The woman was found with multiple knife injuries on her body and taken to hospital.

A case against unknown people has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Mayur Vihar police station.

Further investigation is on in the case.