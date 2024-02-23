English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Delhi Govt School Teacher Dies by Suicide at Old Seemapuri School, 3-page Suicide Note Found

The deceased has been identified as Ashutosh, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Delhi Govt School Teacher Dies by Suicide at Old Seemapuri School, 3-page Suicide Note Found | Image:Unsplash / Representative
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a teacher of a Delhi government school ended his life inside a school at Old Seemapuri on Thursday, police said.

The tragic incident was reported at Govt. Boys Sr. Secondary School near Barat Ghar. The deceased has been identified as Ashutosh, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad.

According to sources, the police received a PCR call following which they immediately reached the spot to conduct an enquiry. Police have also recovered a three-page suicide note from a bag in the room.

In the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that financial issues forced him to take the extreme steps and that no one be blamed for his death.

Officials from the District Crime Team, Shadara, inspected the crime scene. The body was transferred to GTB Hospital's mortuary. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

