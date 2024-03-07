×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Delhi: Gym Trainer Allegedly Stabbed to Death a Day Before His Wedding

The 29-year-old gym trainer was attacked in his Delhi home hours before he was set to be married on Thursday. The motive behind his killing remains unknown.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Delhi gym trainer was stabbed to death a day before his wedding.
A Delhi gym trainer was stabbed to death a day before his wedding. | Image:SHUTTERSTOCK/ Representative
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A 29-year-old gym trainer was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Devli Extension area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a day before his wedding was scheduled to take place. Gaurav Singhal was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at his house in the Devli Extension area and news of the same reached the local police at half past midnight. 

Following the attack, Singhal's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that Singhal's wedding ceremony was scheduled for Thursday.

"We have shifted his body to AIIMS mortuary for the post-mortem," the officer said, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

With inputs from PTI.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

