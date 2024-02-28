Advertisement

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing passengers after offering them free or discounted cab rides. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Sagar, allegedly targeted gullible people with his promises of discounted rides before offering them water or something to eat which would lead them to lose consciousness. "On February 20, a 24-year-old man told police that on February 17, he went to the Anand Vihar railway station to catch a train for Kanpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said.

As the complainant reportedly failed to get a ticket for the train, he decided to go back home to Sector 58, Noida. As he was searching for a taxi outside the railway station, the accused Sagar approached him and offered him a ride at a lower price. The victim agreed and boarded the vehicle.

Then, as per the sequence of events narrated by the police, the complainant asked the driver to stop the car as he wanted to buy a bottle of water. It was at this point that the accused offered him his water bottle. Upon drinking from this bottle, the complainant allegedly lost consciousness.

When he finally came to, the complainant realised that he had been left at Labour Chowk in Sector-62, Noida. Moreover, his ornaments, mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs 15,000, documents and credit cards were missing.

The complainant rushed to get a police complaint lodged in Noida but the Noida Police told him to report the matter to their Delhi counterparts as the incident had taken place in the national capital. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up, the DCP said.

Police said a team was formed to nab the accused. The team went through video footage captured by 300 CCTV cameras in and around the Anand Vihar railway station, but the suspect could not be identified.

"The call detail records of the complainant's mobile phone were obtained and a route map was prepared through the locations of the phone. After an extensive hunt, the accused was arrested. We recovered a gold ring of the complainant from the accused, who told police that he had mortgaged the other items with another person," the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

With inputs from PTI.