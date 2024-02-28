English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Delhi: Man Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Robbing Passengers After Offering Discounted Rides

The accused would allegedly entice people with cheap rides and then offer them water or something to eat during the ride which would lead them to faint.

Digital Desk
Cabs
A man has been arrested for durgging and robbing passengers after offering cheap cab rides. | Image:ANI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing passengers after offering them free or discounted cab rides. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Sagar, allegedly targeted gullible people with his promises of discounted rides before offering them water or something to eat which would lead them to lose consciousness. "On February 20, a 24-year-old man told police that on February 17, he went to the Anand Vihar railway station to catch a train for Kanpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said.

As the complainant reportedly failed to get a ticket for the train, he decided to go back home to Sector 58, Noida. As he was searching for a taxi outside the railway station, the accused Sagar approached him and offered him a ride at a lower price. The victim agreed and boarded the vehicle. 

Advertisement

Then, as per the sequence of events narrated by the police, the complainant asked the driver to stop the car as he wanted to buy a bottle of water. It was at this point that the accused offered him his water bottle. Upon drinking from this bottle, the complainant allegedly lost consciousness. 

When he finally came to, the complainant realised that he had been left at Labour Chowk in Sector-62, Noida. Moreover, his ornaments, mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs 15,000, documents and credit cards were missing.  

Advertisement

The complainant rushed to get a police complaint lodged in Noida but the Noida Police told him to report the matter to their Delhi counterparts as the incident had taken place in the national capital. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up, the DCP said.

Police said a team was formed to nab the accused. The team went through video footage captured by 300 CCTV cameras in and around the Anand Vihar railway station, but the suspect could not be identified.

Advertisement

"The call detail records of the complainant's mobile phone were obtained and a route map was prepared through the locations of the phone. After an extensive hunt, the accused was arrested. We recovered a gold ring of the complainant from the accused, who told police that he had mortgaged the other items with another person," the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA Is Right

22 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

5 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

7 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

7 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

7 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

8 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

8 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

8 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

8 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

9 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia Calls Mainstream Actors 'Terrible'

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Rishabh Pant shares recovery update with fans

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Govinda Used To Make Big B Wait On Set For 6-7 Hours, BMCM Actor Says

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Did Gangster Kapil Sangwan Get INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee Killed?

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Venue Decks Up To Welcome Int'l Celebs

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo