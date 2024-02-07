Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Delhi: Minor Apprehended in Burari Over Chemical Attack on Girl in Fit of Rage

A 16-year-old girl, a resident of Burari in Delhi, fell victim to a heinous attack by another minor who, in a fit of rage, threw a chemical substance at her.

Simran Babbar
Delhi Police
A 16-year-old girl from Burari in North Delhi fell victim to an attack by another minor who threw a chemical substance at her as she was on her way to pick up her cousin from school. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl, a resident of Burari in North Delhi, fell victim to a heinous attack by another minor who, in a fit of rage, threw a chemical substance at her as she was on her way to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from school. The young girl, who did not know the assailant, reportedly suffered itching and irritation in her eyes, neck, and nose, following the attack. She was later taken for treatment to a government hospital, and then discharged.

Despite the absence of CCTV evidence at the crime scene, the Delhi police swiftly cracked the case within three days. Three teams formed by Burari SHO Rajendra Prasad worked to identify the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the attack. The first team, led by an Inspector, meticulously profiled the victim, delving into her social media history and past contacts to scrutinize her immediate circle for any potential leads. Working closely with the SHO, every minute detail was documented in the FIR.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the second team, comprising ASI Sudhir and Head Constables (HCs) Pradeep and Rais, scoured CCTV footage from six different roads leading to the crime scene. By creating a temporal map of the possible routes taken by individuals, they narrowed down the search. The third team, comprising HCs Kuldeep, Sandeep, Shishram, and Aseem, operated undercover near schools with crucial clues. Utilizing a video prepared in slow motion, they identified a suspect (a boy) matching with the description they had. 

This task was important as it was the only window of a working day available to the teams. Spotting a suspect from a pool of nearly 1,000 students was another stroke of significance. The team tailed the boy, and he took the route close to the scene of the crime.

Advertisement

DCP Manoj Kumar Meena of North Delhi told Republic, "An FIR was registered a day after the attack on January 25, under sections 326(b) and 341 of the IPC at Burari police station, detailing the sequence of events. The victim had no history of personal animosity or prior encounters with the perpetrator. The CCTV footage had captured a boy fleeing the crime scene, which corroborated with the victim's account."

Further investigations revealed the suspect's general disdain for girls, leading to the conclusion that the victim was chosen at random. The accused was apprehended, and upon intensive interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime. Evidence, including caustic powder that was dissolved in water, the bottle used for the attack, clothes, and a bag, were recovered.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement