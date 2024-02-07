A 16-year-old girl from Burari in North Delhi fell victim to an attack by another minor who threw a chemical substance at her as she was on her way to pick up her cousin from school. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl, a resident of Burari in North Delhi, fell victim to a heinous attack by another minor who, in a fit of rage, threw a chemical substance at her as she was on her way to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from school. The young girl, who did not know the assailant, reportedly suffered itching and irritation in her eyes, neck, and nose, following the attack. She was later taken for treatment to a government hospital, and then discharged.

Despite the absence of CCTV evidence at the crime scene, the Delhi police swiftly cracked the case within three days. Three teams formed by Burari SHO Rajendra Prasad worked to identify the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the attack. The first team, led by an Inspector, meticulously profiled the victim, delving into her social media history and past contacts to scrutinize her immediate circle for any potential leads. Working closely with the SHO, every minute detail was documented in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the second team, comprising ASI Sudhir and Head Constables (HCs) Pradeep and Rais, scoured CCTV footage from six different roads leading to the crime scene. By creating a temporal map of the possible routes taken by individuals, they narrowed down the search. The third team, comprising HCs Kuldeep, Sandeep, Shishram, and Aseem, operated undercover near schools with crucial clues. Utilizing a video prepared in slow motion, they identified a suspect (a boy) matching with the description they had.

This task was important as it was the only window of a working day available to the teams. Spotting a suspect from a pool of nearly 1,000 students was another stroke of significance. The team tailed the boy, and he took the route close to the scene of the crime.

DCP Manoj Kumar Meena of North Delhi told Republic, "An FIR was registered a day after the attack on January 25, under sections 326(b) and 341 of the IPC at Burari police station, detailing the sequence of events. The victim had no history of personal animosity or prior encounters with the perpetrator. The CCTV footage had captured a boy fleeing the crime scene, which corroborated with the victim's account."

Further investigations revealed the suspect's general disdain for girls, leading to the conclusion that the victim was chosen at random. The accused was apprehended, and upon intensive interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime. Evidence, including caustic powder that was dissolved in water, the bottle used for the attack, clothes, and a bag, were recovered.