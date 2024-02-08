Advertisement

New Delhi: A 15-year-old minor boy residing in Madhu Vihar’s JJ colony was stabbed multiple times by five persons following a verbal altercation emanated due to road rage. The incident took place on the night of January 13. Following the incident, the Delhi police initiated an inquiry and arrested all the accused.

The accused have been identified as Vishnu Shahu (27), Ravi Gosian ( 30), Naveen (26), Chandan ( 27) and Akash Rawat. As per police sources, all the accused are employed in the fields of banking and marketing sectors.

Verbal spat led to the stabbing of the victim, says police official

During the investigation, the law enforcement officials had to take the help of the eyewitnesses who were travelling with the victim during the incident, since the victim is still under treatment at the hospital. As per a senior police official, based on the investigations, statements of eyewitnesses and the victim, the following was the sequence of the event.

On the night of January 13, the minor victim was riding a bike with his two friends. On his way, his bike touched the scooty, which accused Vishnu and Akash were riding. This led to a verbal altercation between the two parties. Subsequently the other three friends of Akash and Vishnu also joined in.

Seeing himself outnumbered, the 15-year-old boy took out a knife in order to intimidate, but got overpowered by the accused. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled the spot.

A case was registered based on the statement given by the victim boy and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, several CCTV footage were analysed and statements of the eyewitnesses were recorded, which led to the arrest of the accused.

"I was travelling with my friend. Suddenly I saw him getting into an argument with five persons and then suddenly in the spur of the moment he got stabbed. I.have recorded my statement with the police," said Satyam Upadhyay (20) the friend of the victim.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi), Achin Garg said, "Investigation is still underway but we have been able to arrest five accused in this case. Not only the eyewitnesses’ statements but technical and human intelligence also proved to be beneficial in finding crucial leads in the case."

