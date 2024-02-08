English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Delhi: Minor Boy Stabbed in Road Rage Incident, Police Nabs 5 Accused

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by 5 persons following a verbal altercation emanated due to road rage, said a police official.

Piyush Ohrie
Madhu Vihar road rage
Five accused arrested in the Madhu Vihar road rage incident. | Image:Delhi Police
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 15-year-old minor boy residing in Madhu Vihar’s JJ colony was stabbed multiple times by five persons following a verbal altercation emanated due to road rage. The incident took place on the night of January 13. Following the incident, the Delhi police initiated an inquiry and arrested all the accused.

The accused have been identified as Vishnu Shahu (27), Ravi Gosian ( 30), Naveen (26), Chandan ( 27) and Akash Rawat. As per police sources, all the accused are employed in the fields of banking and marketing sectors.

Advertisement

Verbal spat led to the stabbing of the victim, says police official

During the investigation, the law enforcement officials had to take the help of the eyewitnesses who were travelling with the victim during the incident, since the victim is still under treatment at the hospital. As per a senior police official, based on the investigations, statements of eyewitnesses and the victim, the following was the sequence of the event.

Advertisement

On the night of January 13, the minor victim was riding a bike with his two friends. On his way, his bike touched the scooty, which accused Vishnu and Akash were riding. This led to a verbal altercation between the two parties. Subsequently the other three friends of Akash and Vishnu also joined in.

Seeing himself outnumbered, the 15-year-old boy took out a knife in order to intimidate, but got overpowered by the accused. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled the spot.

Advertisement

A case was registered based on the statement given by the victim boy and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, several CCTV footage were analysed and statements of the eyewitnesses were recorded, which led to the arrest of the accused.

"I was travelling with my friend. Suddenly I saw him getting into an argument with five persons and then suddenly in the spur of the moment he got stabbed. I.have recorded my statement with the police," said Satyam Upadhyay (20) the friend of the victim.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi), Achin Garg said, "Investigation is still underway but we have been able to arrest five accused in this case. Not only the eyewitnesses’ statements but technical and human intelligence also proved to be beneficial in finding crucial leads in the case."
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World17 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement