Delhi: Missing Man's Body Found in a Mangolpuri Drain
The man, who had been reported as missing a day prior, was found dead in a drain outside a sweet shop in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI: The body of a man who had gone missing a day ago was found in a drain outside a sweet shop in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Tuesday. On Monday, local police had received a complaint regarding the disappearence of a man named Pawan and had subsequently launched an investigation. But on Tuesday, the police received another phone call stating that a body of a man had been found in the aforementioned drain outside the sweet shop in Mangolpuri.
After a police team swiftly reached the spot, the body was identied as Pawan. An FIR has now been filed under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappereance of evidence). Police are presently reviewing CCTV footage of the area to find and identify the responsible parties in this case.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:48 IST
